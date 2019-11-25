Video 

U.S. Marshals Most Wanted Suspect Sought In Meth Trafficking Case

U.S. Marshals need help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. Jamie Starr is charged in Kansas with possession with intent to distribute more than 900 grams of meth.
Monday, November 25th 2019, 4:40 PM CST by Dee Duren
