Video 

Small Business Saturday Helps To Make Big Local Impact

Today people in Tulsa and across the country are encouraged to support local businesses and restaurants, but what you may not know, is shopping small has a big impact.

Saturday, November 30th 2019, 8:59 PM CST
Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News On 6
303 N Boston Ave
Tulsa, OK 74103
918-732-6000

Our Lobby Hours
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2019 Griffin Communications.Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceLegal NoticesAd ChoicesPublic Inspection File ContactPublic Inspection FileClosed Captioning Assistance