Tulsa Humane Society Shipping Dogs, Cats To Empty Shelters In Maine
It seems strange to think of empty animal shelters, but a group of dogs and cats from Tulsa are going to Maine where some are empty. Good luck to them!
Thursday, December 26th 2019, 6:39 PM CST
Dee Duren
