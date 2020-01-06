Video 

Sapulpa Remember Mother Killed In Car Crash By Releasing Balloons

Family and friends are remembering a mother killed in a crash near Sapulpa, which also injured her two-year-old son. About 100 people released balloons in memory of Paige Cohen.
Monday, January 6th 2020, 9:07 PM CST by Lori Fullbright
Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News On 6
303 N Boston Ave
Tulsa, OK 74103
918-732-6000

Our Lobby Hours
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2020 Griffin Communications.Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceLegal NoticesAd ChoicesPublic Inspection File ContactPublic Inspection FileClosed Captioning Assistance