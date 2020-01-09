Video 

Tulsa Emergency Crews Respond To Underground Homeless Camp Fire

Tulsa firefighters said a homeless camp underneath Tulsa street caught on fire. Firefighters responded after getting calls about smoke coming up from storm drains near 7th and Memorial.
Thursday, January 9th 2020, 8:13 PM CST by Sawyer Buccy
Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News On 6
303 N Boston Ave
Tulsa, OK 74103
918-732-6000

Our Lobby Hours
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2020 Griffin Communications.Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceLegal NoticesAd ChoicesPublic Inspection File ContactPublic Inspection FileClosed Captioning Assistance