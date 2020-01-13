Video 

At Least 12 Killed In Severe Storms Across The Country

More deaths have been confirmed following a severe storm system that moved through the south. This is the same severe storm system that produced tornado warnings in Oklahoma on Friday.

Monday, January 13th 2020, 8:26 AM CST by NewsOn6.com
