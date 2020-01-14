Video 

Tulsa Police: Woman Shoots, Kills Son Outside Her Home

Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of East 51st Street North. A woman shot her son in the driveway of her home, according to Tulsa Police.
Tuesday, January 14th 2020, 12:01 PM CST by NewsOn6.com
Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News On 6
303 N Boston Ave
Tulsa, OK 74103
918-732-6000

Our Lobby Hours
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2020 Griffin Communications.Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceLegal NoticesAd ChoicesPublic Inspection File ContactPublic Inspection FileClosed Captioning Assistance