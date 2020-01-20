Video 

City Of Tulsa Reminds Citizens Of Warming Stations As Temps Drop

The temperatures will dip into the 20's Monday night and Tulsa city leaders want you to know there are several warming stations available if you need a warm place to stay.
Monday, January 20th 2020, 4:53 PM CST by NewsOn6.com
