Former Salina Middle School Teacher Charged With Lewd Molestation

An affidavit said eight girls from ages 14 to 15 told investigators that John Horner touched them inappropriately, stood too close to them, and said inappropriate things.
Tuesday, January 21st 2020, 9:55 PM CST by NewsOn6.com
