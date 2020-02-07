Video 

Rogers State Basketball Proving Analyst Wrong In 2020

Rogers State could arguably be the best basketball team in the state right now. The Hillcats are 18-4 and have a pair of wins over ranked teams including 11th ranked Missouri Southern.
Friday, February 7th 2020, 9:03 PM CST by Dan Hawk
