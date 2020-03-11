Video 

Tulsa Man Jailed Accused of Shooting With Intent To Kill

A Tulsa man is in the Tulsa County Jail accused of shooting another man. The arrest and booking report said officers arrested Jeff Emery in Broken Arrow just after 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Wednesday, March 11th 2020, 8:33 AM CDT by Amber Cannon
Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News On 6
303 N Boston Ave
Tulsa, OK 74103
918-732-6000

Our Lobby Hours
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2020 Griffin Communications.Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceLegal NoticesAd ChoicesPublic Inspection File ContactPublic Inspection FileClosed Captioning Assistance