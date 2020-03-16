Video 

US Marshals: Man Wanted For Failure To Register As Sex Offender May Be Hiding In Tulsa

Kevin Burris was previously convicted on child pornography charges in 2014. Marshals said he has a tattoo on his left arm that reads "Harley Davidson" and is believed to be in Tulsa.
Monday, March 16th 2020, 6:03 PM CDT by NewsOn6.com
Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News On 6
303 N Boston Ave
Tulsa, OK 74103
918-732-6000

Our Lobby Hours
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2020 Griffin Communications.Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceLegal NoticesAd ChoicesPublic Inspection File ContactPublic Inspection FileClosed Captioning Assistance