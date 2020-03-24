Video
Losing Your Sense Of Smell Or Taste Could Mean You Have Coronavirus, Even If You Have No Other Symptoms
NBA star Rudy Gobert says he's lost his sense his smell and taste over the last few days after testing positive for coronavirus less than two weeks ago. Gobert wondered publicly about his symptoms, which a British medical group says have also been observed in other people who tested positive — including some potential "hidden carriers" who don't have any other signs of illness.
Tuesday, March 24th 2020, 12:20 PM CDT