Union High School Graduation Rescheduled For July, Officials Say

Officials announced Friday that Union High School's graduation is rescheduled for July. Officials said the commencement is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on July 23rd at the BOK Center.
Friday, April 10th 2020, 12:26 PM CDT by Amber Cannon
