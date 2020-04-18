Video 

On The Road With Jim Jefferies: Blue Whale of Catoosa

If you're in need of some fresh air during the shelter in place how about visiting the Blue Whale of Catoosa on route 66. The grounds are open but the gift shop is closed until further notice.
Saturday, April 18th 2020, 9:17 AM CDT by NewsOn6.com
