Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Pregnant Woman
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have a suspect in custody in connection to an apparent random shooting of a pregnant woman.
Officials say, the Tulsa Police Special Operations Team surrounded an apartment complex early this morning and arrested the suspect.
Officers say this arrest is in connection to the shooting of a pregnant woman while she was in a car near 11th Street and Highway 169 last Monday.
Police say it appears this was a random shooting, and the woman was shot in the head.
Police say despite being shot in the head, they do believe that pregnant woman will be okay.
A man was also in the car with her during that shooting, but he was not hurt.
The suspect's name is not being released at this time.