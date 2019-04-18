TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa teenager has changed his mind about withdrawing the guilty plea he entered for murder and rape.

Just a few weeks after Deonte Green pleaded guilty last month, he asked to withdraw his plea, claiming he didn't understand what he was doing. A new defense attorney represented Green Thursday.

Our Taylor Newcomb was also in the courtroom. She says Green will keep his guilty plea on the table until his July sentencing. But it's possible he could request to withdraw the plea after sentencing.

 

 