Redacted Mueller Report Released To The Public, Includes President Trump's Written Responses
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed how President Donald Trump repeatedly sought to seize control of the Russia probe.
The report on the Russia investigation is two volumes and 448 pages long including attachments.
The report’s first volume details Russian election interference and the second relates to whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.
The 10 episodes scrutinized by Mueller include Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, the president’s directive to subordinates to have Mueller fired and efforts to encourage witnesses not to cooperate.
The president’s lawyers have said Trump’s conduct fell within his constitutional powers, but Mueller’s team deemed the episodes were deserving of scrutiny to determine whether crimes were committed.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's report includes President Donald Trump's written responses submitted in the Russia probe.
Trump's responses are being released by Attorney General William Barr without redactions and comprise 12 pages.
Trump told Mueller he had no recollection of several key events in Mueller's probe, including a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between top aides and a Russian lawyer offering aid to his campaign. Trump also told Mueller he had no recollection that he was told that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to aid his campaign or hurt Hillary Clinton's 2016 effort, or that any foreign leader wanted to help his candidacy.
Trump declined a sit-down interview request from the special counsel.
Mueller's report revealed how Trump repeatedly sought to seize control of the Russia probe.
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team was dissatisfied with written responses from President Donald Trump, but decided against issuing a subpoena for an interview.
In Mueller’s report released Thursday, prosecutors call Trump’s answers “inadequate.” They considered issuing a subpoena for Trump, but decided against it after weighing the likelihood of a long legal battle.
Prosecutors also said they had enough information from other sources to draw “relevant factual conclusions on intent and credibility.”
Mueller’s team investigated contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russia and whether the president obstructed justice. The written answers did not cover obstruction of justice.
Following the release of the redacted report, Trump said he’s “having a good day,” and he said that no president should ever have to go through what he did again.
Speaking at an unrelated White House event, he said, “It was called no collusion, no obstruction,” and added, “there never was, by the way, and there never will be.”
Trump is also renewing his calls for an investigation into the origins of the inquiry, saying “We do have to get to the bottom of these things.”
He says: “this should never happen to another president again, this hoax.”
Trump was speaking an event honoring the Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride, a multi-day bike ride for wounded veterans and service member.
In the report, Trump's initial reaction to the special counsel appointment was the exact opposite. According to the report, Trump reacted to Mueller's appointment by saying it was the "end of his presidency."
A redacted version of Mueller's report was released Thursday morning.
Democrats vying for their party’s 2020 presidential nomination are condemning Attorney General William Barr for acting like a defender of President Donald Trump.
Barr held a news conference on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report before it was released. He said it found no cooperation between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russians interfering in that election.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted that it was “a disgrace” for Barr to act like “the personal attorney and publicist” for Trump.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called Barr’s news conference “a farce and an embarrassing display of propaganda” for Trump. And New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said, “The American people deserve the truth. Not spin from a Trump appointee.”
California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted that Barr’s news conference was “a stunt, filled with political spin.”
The Justice Department has provided Congress with a redacted version of the report. Democrats want the full report released.