MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released dashcam video of a dangerous accident. 

They say a trooper was almost hit by a car along the Muskogee Turnpike on Saturday. According to OHP, the trooper pulled over to work a wreck when another driver hydroplaned almost side-swiped the trooper's car.

Thankfully, the teen driver was not hurt. The trooper gave them a warning for driving too fast.

 

 

