News
Storm Damage Shuts Down Pawnee Nation Distribution Facility
Thursday, April 18th 2019, 5:04 PM CDT
Updated:
PAWNEE, Oklahoma - The Pawnee Nation Food Distribution Program is shut down right now after the facility was damaged during last night's severe weather.
Pictures show several shattered windows and the storm also ripped off the siding from the building. The van they use to transport food to the elderly also lost some windows.
The Pawnee Nation hopes to reopen the facility by Monday, April 22.