Disturbing Details Released In Tulsa Domestic Assault Death
TULSA, Oklahoma - New details have been released about the man Tulsa Police say beat his pregnant girlfriend so severely, it killed her and her unborn child.
Tulsa Police say once Colby Wilson got out of prison, he wouldn't let Allyssa Fielding out of the house. They say he controlled every aspect of her life.
Investigators say when Wilson went to work, he would make Fielding sit in a loveseat in front of a camera that he would watch from work. If Fielding ever left the frame, he would beat her.
Wilson is now being held on two murder charges.