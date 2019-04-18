News
Tulsa Police Release Dramatic Footage From 2018 Crash
Thursday, April 18th 2019, 6:47 PM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released footage of the dramatic moments when they arrived at a crash, they say was caused by an intoxicated chase suspect.
Police say Jared Cotton was speeding when he passed an officer on September 29, 2018. Investigators say when that officer tried to pull him over, Cotton took off topping speeds of 100 mph.
Police say he ran a red light and hit a pickup truck which caused it to roll over near 31st and Garnett. Officers say five people were inside that pickup and several of them were seriously injured.
Prosecutors have charged Cotton with several complaints including causing bodily injury while eluding police.