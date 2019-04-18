News
City Of Tulsa Updates Plans For Disaster Preparations
TULSA, Oklahoma - The city of Tulsa is working to make sure it is prepared the next time a major disaster hits.
The city is updating its hazard mitigation plan. Some ideas are just ways to decrease response time. Others are more proactive like increasing drainage.
"Cities are always continually growing and changing, and so we always find new things we can work on improving. No city is totally immune or resistant to disasters," said Joe Kralicek of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.
The city meets every five years to update its mitigation plans.