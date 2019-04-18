Tulsa County Health Dept. Focusing On Possibility Of Measles
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - There are no cases of measles in Tulsa County, but the outbreak elsewhere has focused more attention on the disease which is so contagious, and rare, even one case is considered an outbreak.
Tulsa County has plenty of vaccine for measles, practically no wait to get it at the Tulsa Health Department clinics, and a plan in place in case anyone here is diagnosed.
Physicians are required to report even suspected cases immediately to state officials, who start an investigation to determine how the person contracted measles, and who they might have contacted while they were contagious.
"It's very concerning because it's spread through respiratory droplets and it can cause complications in people who are elderly, immuno-compromised and of course, unvaccinated," said Tulsa County Health Department Epidemiologist Jessica Rice
Rice said they work to determine the onset of symptoms, so they can determine how long the person was able to pass the disease to others generally four 4 days before and after a rash appears on the patient.
The key to prevention, according to the health department, is vaccination; with the two doses now required for children and recommended for many adults.
Certain groups of adults may be at increased risk for exposure to measles and should receive special consideration for vaccination. These include persons attending colleges and other post-high school educational institutions, persons working in medical facilities, and international travelers.