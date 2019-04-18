News
Tulsa Public Schools And First Responders Join For Active Shooter Training
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's first responders and Tulsa Public Schools are working together to prepare in the event there is ever an active shooter situation.
The fire and police departments worked with the district at the old Remington Elementary for training. Every agency involved has a special role to play in the event of an incident. Teams are learning how to triage and treat potential patients.
"We can work together and find out how to be the best team with Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Public Schools," said TFD's Andy Little.
All Tulsa firefighters will go through the training, which is expected to continue through June.