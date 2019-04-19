At this time, health officials are not advising that consumers avoid eating products prepared at delis, or that retailers stop selling deli-sliced products. However, people at higher risk of Listeria infection, including pregnant women and their newborns, adults age 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems, should avoid eating lunch meats, cold cuts, or other deli meats, unless they are heated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot just before serving, the CDC advises.