News
Pickle Chips Made From Actual Pickles In The Works
Vlasic pickle chips, made from actual pickles, are among several new products from Conagra Brands expected to hit store shelves, according to Food Business News.
“Pickles has always been a flavor that people have loved in snacks, whether it’s potato chips or even in our Bigs Vlasic dill sunflower seeds…So we’ve created Vlasic single-serve pickle slices and also a Vlasic vacuum-fried pickle chips that taste absolutely fantastic.” Thomas M. McGough, co–chief operating officer and executive vice president of Conagra Brands, Inc., said.
The company has not yet given an official release date.