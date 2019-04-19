News
Tulsa Man Robbed At Gunpoint, Police Look For Suspects
Friday, April 19th 2019, 4:12 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for two people who forced a man to the ground and robbed him at gunpoint near 21st and Garnett.
Police say the victim was walking through a field late Thursday night when two men walked up to him.
Officers say one of the men pulled out a handgun and forced the victim to the ground.
While he was held at gunpoint, they went through his pockets and took his cell phone and wallet.
The two men then ran off and ditched the phone at one point.
Officers located the cell phone but say the two men still have the wallet and have not been found.
Police don't have specifics on the two men, but if you know anything that can help police find them you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.