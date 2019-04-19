News
Cox Communication Providing Free Admission To OKC National Memorial Museum
Friday, April 19th 2019, 5:12 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Visitors to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum will have free admission Friday.
Admission to the museum will be provided by Cox Communication.
The museum will open at 10 a.m., following the annual remembrance ceremony that begins at 8:45 a.m.
Friday is the 24th anniversary of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing, that killed 168 people.
During the ceremony family members, survivors and first responders gather to honor the lives lost. The names of the victims will be read and 168 seconds of silence will be observed.
