News
Tulsa Firefighters Respond To Abandoned House Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Firefighters responded to a house fire in a neighborhood near 56th Street North and MLK.
Firefighters say there were heavy flames coming from the back door when they first arrived.
They were able to get the fire out quickly, but an investigator is working to figure out what started this fire.
Firefighters say they called an investigator because this is an abandoned home with no utilities, and they were just here for another fire a couple of weeks ago.
Firefighters say there was no one here when they got on scene and there aren't many items inside to save.