Governor Stitt Signed Almost 100 Bills Into Law
TULSA, Oklahoma - Governor Stitt signed nearly 100 bills into law during his first legislative session as the state's leader.
In all, Governor Stitt has signed off on 93 bills--51 house bills and 42 senate bills.
Senator Kay Floyd said Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of rape and attempted rate in the nation.
She said, two years ago a statewide audit found more than 7,200 untested rape kits.
SB 967 directs the OSBI to develop a system that track a kit's location and whether it's been processed; victims, along with Law enforcement, forensic labs and medical providers will have access to the information.
Floyd said the tracking system will cost less that $100,000 a year.
Governor Stitt also signed a bill that will allow Oklahoma farmers to plant and grow hemp.
The bill's author said Oklahoma's soils and climate are ideal for industrial hemp and that there are as many as 30,000 uses for hemp such as, turning the crop into fibers that are used in textiles, clothing, concrete or put into products like CBD oil.
Both laws go into effect July first.