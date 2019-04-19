Maintenance Men Alert Residents To Tulsa Apartment Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Fire Department blames a careless smoker for a fire that damaged an apartment building in Tulsa Friday morning.
The incident happened at the Cobblestone Apartments at 51st and Memorial.
The call came in at about 9:30 a.m. The fire burned the roof of one of a 3-story building, damaging at least two units below. Several other units have smoke and water damage.
Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed firefighters climbing onto the roof and fighting the flames from within the exposed rafters. A few minutes later, firefighters could be seen spraying hot spots from inside the top floor.
The Tulsa Fire Department says maintenance men noticed the fire and went door-to-door to get the tenants out.
Fire crews say they were able to get the fire under control pretty quickly but say there is a lot of damage, especially inside the third floor units. They say some units that weren’t burned will have a lot of a water and smoke damage.
This was a 2-alarm fire meaning the fire department had to send out a second wave of crews.
Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says this fire can be a lesson for everyone.
“Sadly people just don’t think that’s going to be a significant incident to start a fire and it does. Or they think they’ve put it out properly and there’s still some embers there. And it can easily catch fire especially on a windy day,” Little said.
No one has reported any injuries.