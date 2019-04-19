Tulsa Police Investigating Possible Domestic Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police and Fire are responding to a shooting in the 8900 block of East 49th.
Tulsa Police have confirmed an 18-year-old has been shot and transported to a hospital. Police say they believe he will be okay. An earlier report stated that the shooter may be related to the victim in some way but police say they are getting conflicting information from witnesses.
The man who shot the teen is still on the run and police have K-9 Units searching the surrounding area. Right now they say they are looking for a man in his 40’s possibly wearing a Black, white, and red striped polo. They say he may have left in a car but could also have left on foot.
Police say the suspect may still be armed. If you think you have information regarding this crime call Tulsa Police.
This is a developing story...