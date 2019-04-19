Deadly Domestic Violence Case Inspires Abuse Victims To Share Their Stories
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The story of a young pregnant woman, who police say was beaten to death by her boyfriend, is hitting a nerve with Oklahomans.
Domestic violence survivors are talking online and some of them are finding a lot of strength in Allyssa Fielding's story. And they're finding the courage to share their own stories for the first time.
Police say Allyssa wasn't allowed outside. Officers say her boyfriend, Colby forced her to sit in front of a camera which he watched from work if she left the frame, he would beat her. The story of abuse is resonating with domestic violence survivors who know all too well the ending to Allyssa's story could have been their own.
Becky Cagle says she saw her own story in Allyssa's eyes, the fear, the nightmare she lived with for years as a victim of domestic violence.
"I think one of the things that makes you stay is as soon as you get up off that couch, he is going to walk through that door," said domestic violence survivor Becky Cagle.
Becky says if she hadn't left when she did Allyssa's story could have been her own.
"We are not going to leave until we find that strength within us. Thank God for the people that do. Thank God I did. A thousand saves it is not worth one loss," said Cagle.
The memories are hard for Becky to talk about but she says staying silent feels worse.
"I have to fight within me. I want to fight for her, fight for me, for all the women who commented that they were survivors," said Cagle.
And she's not alone. Hundreds of women who escaped their abusers are connecting to Allyssa's story online. The conversations encouraging some women to share their stories for the first time, even if they don't feel ready to show their face.
Women like “Courtney” who found the strength speak with us.
"I feel awful for her family and stuff because I got out, I made it out after 15 years. I shouldn't have made it out," said domestic survivor “Courtney.”
Like Becky, Courtney is one of the hundreds of survivors hoping that by sharing their stories they might help one more woman find the courage to leave.
If you or someone you love is in a domestic violence situation and needs help - there are resources here in Tulsa:
Domestic Violence Intervention
Help Hotline
FSCTulsa