Burglar Behind Bars After Witness Snaps Photo Of Her In The Act
Friday, April 19th 2019, 9:32 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County deputies have arrested a burglary suspect thanks to a witness who took her photo.
Investigators say Summer Densmore broke into a home in West Tulsa County and burglarized it. But a person who happened to be outside at the time took a picture of Densmore leaving and yelling at the witness.
Deputies arrested Densmore shortly after on a complaint of second-degree burglary.