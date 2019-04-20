Woman In Custody After Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have taken a woman into custody after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident near 31st and Highway 169.
According to police, officers found a 55-year-old man lying in the westbound lanes of E 31st St. Friday night around 10 pm. Police say the driver had left the scene but called to confess she had struck the man.
Police say the driver did not appear to break any traffic laws and the man had been attempting to cross the road in an area without a marked crosswalk. Officers add that the pedestrian was wearing all black and the area was poorly lit.
The driver, Imelda Dionicio, was arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly accident. Police say alcohol was not a factor and the Dionicio did not test positive for any drugs.