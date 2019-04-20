Police Chase Ends With Crash Into Tulsa Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa couple says they were was woken up to a truck crashing into their home, but they say this isn't the first time this has happened.
Tulsa officers say they tried to make a traffic stop around 4 am Saturday morning on a stolen truck but it took off. The chase lasted only about 30 seconds before officers say the driver lost control. Police say the Chevy Silverado hit a curb and smashed into the corner of the home.
Officers say the truck had major damage.
"We checked with the residents in the house and they are fine. There is some structural damage to the house but nothing that is incredibly significant," said TPD Sgt. Darin Ehrenrich.
Officers say the driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.