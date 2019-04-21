News
Tulsa Woman Arrested After Found With Stolen Car And Drugs
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in jail after Tulsa police say they caught her in a stolen car.
Officers pulled over the gray Scion around 1:30 Sunday morning on Riverside Drive near the River Spirit Casino after it was reported stolen. Police say they also found a lot of drugs inside. They say evidence indicated the driver intended to sell those drugs.
Police say 35-year-old Rachel Baker is now facing charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and intent to distribute drugs. Officers let her two passengers go without charges.