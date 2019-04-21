Tulsa County Helicopters Drop Easter Eggs For Easter Weekend
A Tulsa company is bringing some extra smiles to Green Country kids in a truly unique way.
Tulsa County Helicopters is planning to drop 400 thousand Easter eggs this weekend to kids across the state.
From high in the sky, Becky Woodward and her team get to watch hundreds of kids each year rush to pick up all of the eggs they drop from their helicopter.
"We get pretty low to drop the eggs, at a safe level obviously but we drop them low enough to where they don't bust open and all the candy and treats stay in there," said Woodward with Tulsa County Helicopters.
Woodward says Tulsa County Helicopters are the only company in the state that drops Easter eggs from a helicopter, so they stay very busy.
"Yesterday we dropped close to two hundred thousand eggs and about twelve hundred pounds of candy. Today we are going to do about the same. We've got four or five egg drops lined up today all over Tulsa," said Woodward.
To keep up with the demand they have three crews dropping eggs throughout the state and carry tens of thousands of eggs and a whole lot of candy.
"We can do six or seven bags at once, dump those out and then come back and get more. So yesterday we did 77,777 egg at one church yesterday and that was a lot of eggs and it was a great time," said Woodward.
This is the eleventh year they've dropped Easter eggs and Woodward says the demand is higher than ever.
But it’s all worth it to have a bird’s eye view of kids having fun.
"I'm so thankful we don't have to fill all of these eggs. We get to do the fun part by dropping them and watching the kids run out and pick them up and see the smiles on their faces," said Woodward.