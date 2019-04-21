OSBI Investigates Domestic Homicide In Custer County
CUSTER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist the Arapaho Police Department and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation.
According to the report, the homicide occurred Saturday, April 20 in the 100 block of S. 10th Street in Arapaho, Oklahoma.
Authorities responded to a shots fired call, and found the victim, identified as 45-year-old Heather Benevento in a vehicle. Heather had been shot multiple times, officials said.
She was taken to the Clinton Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center where she died from her injuries, authorities said.
Officers arrested Brandon Benevento on one complaint of murder in the first degree.
Investigators said Heather and Brandon recently divorced.
This is an ongoing investigation.