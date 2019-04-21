Owasso Woman Starting Over after Dogs, Turtle Killed In House Fire
OWASSO, Oklahoma - An Owasso woman is starting over after she came home from an Easter Sunday church service to discover her home on fire.
She is OK but lost three pets.
"I just can't believe what's happened,” Jeannie O’Connor, who goes by “Mamaw” said.
Owasso firefighters controlled the flames quickly, while battling the wind.
"Made a quick attack, made an excellent, excellent knockdown. Did a very good job of stopping the fire,” Owasso Fire’s Deputy Chief Jon Wintle said.
Mamaw lost her two dogs, Lady and Dolly.
"I kissed my puppies not knowing that it would be the last time that I saw them,” she said.
Her 150-pound-turtle, Tommy, died in the fire too. He's been a part of her life for the last 25 years.
"He was such a precious thing,” she said. “Mowed my yard for me and all that. Oh, what a joy he was to have and take care of."
The grandmother, who has a black belt in Taekwondo, is moving forward with a positive attitude.
"Friends have come by from martial arts and whatever I need, they're going to help me,” O’Connor said.
Her church community is helping too. What she has in the back of her car is what she's starting over with.