Tulsa Police: QT Robbed At Gunpoint
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip overnight Monday at gunpoint.
Police say the man demanded cash and cigarettes from the store clerk before running away.
Officers say this all happened around 2 a.m. Monday at the QuikTrip near 71st and Riverside.
They tell us a store clerk was outside the store when the robber approached him.
Police say, the robber pulled out a gun and forced the clerk back inside.
Once they were in the store, the robber demanded both the cash from the register and the cigarettes which were placed into a plastic QuikTrip bag.
The robber ran away from the store, and police are still looking for him this morning.
They say he was wearing a ski mask during the robbery, so they don't have a good of a description of him.
If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers and you can remain anonymous.