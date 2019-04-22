Person Of Interest In Connection To Homicides Taken Into Custody
Beckham County deputies say Tulsa Police caught up with a person of interest in two homicides that happened in Elk City and Sayre.
The Beckham County Sheriff's Office says Gregory Killough was taken into custody in the last couple of hours.
Gregory Killough, 49, is a person of interest in connection with both deaths.
One of the homicides happened early Sunday morning in Elk City, and they believe the second happened later in Sayre.
The Beckham County Sheriff's Office posted last night on Facebook that they were searching for Killough but that he was not listed as a suspect yet.
The sheriff's office posted a thank you message around 3:00 a.m. Monday, saying they appreciated the efficient and effective work done by everyone involved, including Tulsa Police.
The names of the victims have not been released.