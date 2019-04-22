Police Crack Down On Speeding Tulsa Drivers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say they're cracking down on speeding drivers along part of Memorial near the Broken Arrow Expressway.
Police say they're focused on Memorial between 41st Street and 51st Street.
And they're coming off a very busy weekend in the area.
Officers say they wrote 11 citations, impounded two cars, and made six misdemeanor arrests for alcohol, trespassing, and driving related complaints.
All of the people arrested were juveniles.
Tulsa Police say they're primarily targeting reckless drivers, trespassing and street racing, which have been a problem on this part Memorial for a long time.
Officers say they plan to closely monitor this area over the next few months, so you'll want to be careful to avoid getting stopped.