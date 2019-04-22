News
Tulsa Man In Hospital After Rollover Crash
Monday, April 22nd 2019, 7:42 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a driver is in the hospital aster losing control and crashing his truck near highway 75 and Delaware.
Police say the driver over-corrected and went off the northside of Mohawk Boulevard and crashed into a creek around 11:15 Sunday night.
This caused his truck to flip over.
Police say he called 911 from the truck, and they were able to find him and get him out.
The driver expected to be okay.