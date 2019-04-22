Tulsa firefighters rescued a person believed to have been stuck in a chimney for hours after trying to break into an auto repair shop. The man is suspected of trying to steal from Durango Auto Center at 10661 East 31st Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Monday, April 22. They said the business owner got to work and heard the man moaning.

Crews got the man out of the chimney and lowered him down on a back board. Surveillance video showed the man on the roof just after midnight, according to TFD.

He had no serious injuries, according to police.