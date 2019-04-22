News
Tulsa Police Team Back Home After International Warrior Competition
Monday, April 22nd 2019, 12:13 PM CDT
The Tulsa Police Special Operations Team is back home after representing the United States at an international competition. The team just took part in the World Warrior Competition in Amman, Jordan.
They went head-to-head with nearly 30 military and law enforcement teams from around the world. They were the only police SWAT team in the country to compete.
News On 6's Lori Fullbright made the trip to Jordan with the team and will have exclusive coverage of the competition this week.
