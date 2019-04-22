News
Tulsa Police Make Arrests In Suspected Burglary Ring
Monday, April 22nd 2019, 4:39 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - At least three people are in police custody after Tulsa officers say they found several stolen items inside a home near 31st and Utica Monday, April 22.
Tulsa Police say there have been several burglaries in that area, and their investigation lead them to a home where they recovered stolen appliances and other household items.
Police believe this could be connected to a larger burglary ring, and more arrests could be made.