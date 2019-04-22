Investigators Link Beckham County Murders Through Stolen Vehicles, Witness Accounts
BECKHAM COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man was arrested in Tulsa Monday morning, in connection with two murders Sunday in Elk City and Sayre.
For now, Gregory Killough, 49, is just a person of interest, as investigators connect the dots through the victims’ vehicles.
The investigation started early Sunday, when Elk City police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Heritage House apartments.
“When Elk City officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased female lying in the parking lot, and her vehicle was missing,” said OSBI spokesperson Brook Arbeitman.
Later that day, Sayre police discovered the woman’s missing car parked outside a home there.
“They called Elk City detectives to come join them and made entry into the home,” Arbeitman said, “and upon entering, they found a male deceased, at which point they called in the OSBI to help with the investigation.”
The man's truck was missing, and agencies issued a “Be On The Lookout” alert for Killough. Investigators told News 9 someone saw him with the first victim within an hour of her death.
Killough once went to prison for stealing cars and armed robbery, and his ex-wife had multiple protective orders against him in the Tulsa area. That is where Killough is from, so agencies there received a special heads up.
Arbeitman said, “The plates had been switched, but they saw a truck that matched the description and went ahead and pulled it over.”
Tulsa police found Killough in the driver's seat with a gun in his possession. They arrested him on an outstanding local warrant, less than 24 hours after the first murder.
“It was just good police work,” said Arbeitman, “matching the vehicles, finding the vehicles and working together as a coordinated team, across jurisdictions and departments, so kudos to everyone involved.”
The medical examiner is still working to identify both victims.