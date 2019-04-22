Victim's Family Pleads For Justice In Tulsa Cold Case Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - Monday, April 22 marks 11 years since Frederick Wilson, 25, was gunned down during a home invasion on the 4000 block of West 45th Street.
According to police, Wilson and a woman were inside the residence when two intruders donning masks entered the residence after midnight and demanded money.
“He was, of course, begging for his life. The girl said she was praying, and she heard a shot and then there was silence,” Ed Jackson, an investigator with the Tulsa County Cold Case Taskforce said.
Jackson took over the case exclusively in July and tells us all these years later he’s been making progress.
“It is a case from gangland. I’ve been exclusively working on it since last June. When I started working on it, I was getting some cooperation. As a matter of fact, I know of three people who can tell me exactly what happened but suddenly like the rain in midsummer it quit," he said.
Jackson says there are a lot of threats going around concerning the Wilson homicide investigation, and that is holding him up.
“I can’t get ‘em to take a call; I can’t get ‘em to answer a door; can’t get ‘em to do anything,” he admitted. “At this point, I can really only say that I still think that I’m going to get somebody to court – I am very, very close.”
That’s great news for Wilson’s family who has been waiting for 11 years for closure.
Related Story: Overnight Home Invasion Turns Deadly
“It’s terrible, something you don’t want to go through. I think about him every day and just wonder how somebody can do somebody like that, you know, take somebody’s life,” said Sandra, Wilson's mother.
Sandra says nothing has been the same since her son was shot and killed. She no longer celebrates her birthday or holidays and watching a sporting event on TV is a painful reminder that her son is no longer around.
“When it comes to sports, you know, I have to turn his picture to the TV so it’s like we’re watching the game together. So, it’s hard.”
Wilson also left behind a 5-year-old daughter. Sandra says it’s been difficult watching her grow older without her dad.
“She went to prom, and he didn’t get to see her. They took her dad away from her and me, took him away from me with a broken heart. I’ve been going through this for 11 years,” Sandra said while breaking down into tears.
Sandra and Wilson’s two younger sisters are just hoping that the person responsible for pulling the trigger will do the right thing and come forward or for those knowing who did it to speak up.
“I mean, it’s not going to bring him back. You know, you took something from me, but I just wish you could call in and give yourself up," she said.
If you know anything about Frederick Wilson’s homicide you’re asked to call 918-596-COPS or submit an anonymous online tip to Tulsa Crime Stoppers.